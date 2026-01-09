Previous
Dan with cat by mcsiegle
Photo 3707

Dan with cat

Adopted now — cat, not Dan!

Dan and I volunteer at the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter a couple of hours each Friday. Andrew gave me a get pushed challenge last week that I had to give him a rain check on. He asked me to make a photo to illustrate a hobby. I had a hard time thinking of what interests could qualify as hobbies I was actually doing much with at present. I'm even quite behind on photography for 365.

Friday as I was taking pictures in the "Adoption Room" aka "Play Room" of cats we had taken in there for more socialization and play time, it came to me that perhaps the time I spend playing and cuddling with cats there and with our cats at home might be loosely considered a hobby. Both Dan and I are ailurophiles (lovers of cats).

So...belatedly, here is my response to the challenge Andrew set for me.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1015% complete

View this month »

Mary Siegle ace
@allsop Here, a week late, is my response to your challenge. I hope this qualifies.
January 12th, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Works as a hobby for me 👍
January 12th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
I can see this is a young cat and very social! You have to be non-allergic to do this ( I wasn't) but will have many rewards. Cats know who is a friend!
January 12th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of Dan and the cat.
January 12th, 2026  
