Dan with cat

Adopted now — cat, not Dan!



Dan and I volunteer at the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter a couple of hours each Friday. Andrew gave me a get pushed challenge last week that I had to give him a rain check on. He asked me to make a photo to illustrate a hobby. I had a hard time thinking of what interests could qualify as hobbies I was actually doing much with at present. I'm even quite behind on photography for 365.



Friday as I was taking pictures in the "Adoption Room" aka "Play Room" of cats we had taken in there for more socialization and play time, it came to me that perhaps the time I spend playing and cuddling with cats there and with our cats at home might be loosely considered a hobby. Both Dan and I are ailurophiles (lovers of cats).



So...belatedly, here is my response to the challenge Andrew set for me.