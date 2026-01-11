Word Nerds

I involved the Triceratops Twin Sister, Neanderthal Woman, and Lady Neanderthal in my photo of the Pigword "Zazzy" and the rest of the dinosaurs and the Neanderthal Men were just a bit peeved that I hadn't had any photo sessions lately with most of them and so I approached Neanderthal Man and New Neanderthal Man with a request to help me with my get pushed challenge for this week. Liz asked me to choose a holiday this week from the Every Day's a Holiday list. Friday was Word Nerd day and I knew that New Neanderthal Man was a voracious reader, so...



They went in search of dictionaries and came back with a couple that were not what I was expecting. My regular English language dictionary that I've had at least since high school and perhaps longer was not immediately in sight (I think it's upstairs) so they located a Welsh-English dictionary and the English to German volume of a two volume set. They also found a video on the Story of Language, which we might watch sometime. But at present I just needed a still photo.



New Neanderthal Man insisted that we turn the English/German dictionary to the word "WORD" -- way at the back of the volume. I had to hold it down with one hand to make it stay relatively flat. Even so, Neanderthal Man (or maybe NNM--I can't remember and sometimes have a hard time telling them apart) ended up lying down. When I asked him what he was doing he said "You know I have a hard time straying upright for very long. I told him that Yes, I knew that; they both did. That's why we decided not to open up the newer Welsh/English dictionary. He'd have had no chance on that if it was open. Neanderthal Man (or maybe NNM) wanted to look up the word "NERD." but I pointed out that the English/German volume was quite old and unlikely to have that word.



Disappointing, perhaps. Anyway, Happy (belated) Word Nerd Day!