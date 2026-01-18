Cardinals at the feeding tray.

Liz challenged me to find some wild animals to photograph. When I took these shots Saturday early evening, it was very cold and I had only my phone camera (as is typical these days). So these shots I got from a distance that didn’t scare the birds off were pretty poor. Sunday I wish I had gone out earlier in the afternoon. I discovered that it had warmed up from when I went to church in the morning. But it started to get colder again before long. I sat in the same place, but with my camera this time and the longer lens. Sadly no birds or sqirrels came near the feeding tray. Sigh! One male cardinal was up in a tree in the background and flew down to the ground back there, but didn’t come any closer. So I offer you these. If I go out again sometime later, I’ll share any results that are better.