Previous
Cardinals at the feeding tray. by mcsiegle
Photo 3709

Cardinals at the feeding tray.

Liz challenged me to find some wild animals to photograph. When I took these shots Saturday early evening, it was very cold and I had only my phone camera (as is typical these days). So these shots I got from a distance that didn’t scare the birds off were pretty poor. Sunday I wish I had gone out earlier in the afternoon. I discovered that it had warmed up from when I went to church in the morning. But it started to get colder again before long. I sat in the same place, but with my camera this time and the longer lens. Sadly no birds or sqirrels came near the feeding tray. Sigh! One male cardinal was up in a tree in the background and flew down to the ground back there, but didn’t come any closer. So I offer you these. If I go out again sometime later, I’ll share any results that are better.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz As is typical with me these days, I undertake posting my shot(s) after “movie night” is finished—and fall half asleep while doing so. I wake up in the middle of the night, realize I haven’t completed the task and finally finish.
January 19th, 2026  
JackieR ace
You saw them, that's the important thing
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact