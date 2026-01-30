Previous
Two Colors by mcsiegle
Two Colors

Annie challenged me to an image with just two colours. Here is one of two I’m posting.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Mary Siegle

Mary Siegle ace
@annied typical! I wake up Monday morning and realize that I haven’t posted the pictures I took two or three days ago. Here’s one of two.
February 2nd, 2026  
