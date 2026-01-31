Previous
Just Two by mcsiegle
Photo 3712

Just Two

Annie challenged me to an image with just two colours. Here is one of two I’m posting.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1016% complete

Mary Siegle ace
@annied the produce department in the supermarket was a pretty obvious place to go. Orange and green—more colorful than the other.
February 2nd, 2026  
