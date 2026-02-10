Previous
Next
Out with the old, in with the new. by mcsiegle
Photo 3716

Out with the old, in with the new.

New building going up in the background. I’m guessimg the parking lot behind the bank building that is being replaced is what was coming up and out in big concrete chunks
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact