The Requisite Flash of Red by mcsiegle
Photo 3717

The Requisite Flash of Red

Petals from red, yellow, and white roses that I scattered on the ground after the flowers gave up the ghost. I decided to take advantage of the red ones for Flash of Red. No need to comment.
14th February 2026 14th Feb 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
