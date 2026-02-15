Goodbye Chair

This chair was one that came to us from Frank's mother's house. Over the years it has gotten more and more in need of re-uphostering. I finally asked Frank if he had a strong sentimental attachment to it and he said he didn't -- maybe just to the fabric that covered it. I have saved a bit that was for protecting the arms and put the chair itself out to be taken away. But I first wanted to show it with a picture from Frank's past that shows his grandmother sitting in it. He thinks it may have been hers before belonging to Frank's mom, but this was taken in the house that Frank's Dad and Mom built in the 70s. There's another picture in the album that shows a corner of this one and another covered in the same material. Not sure what happened to the other chair.