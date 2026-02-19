Previous
At Olive Grove on Valentine's Day by mcsiegle
Photo 3722

At Olive Grove on Valentine's Day

It was insanely busy and very loud as a result. Food was good, though. Filling in my poor, neglected February Flash of Red month. No need to comment.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
