Previous
Photo 3729
I should have been in bed
Middle of the night. What an idiot! Laura challenged me to more reflections.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
5156
photos
109
followers
103
following
1021% complete
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
25th February 2026 3:35am
Tags
reflection
,
reflections
,
mcs-gp
,
for2026
,
get-pushed-708
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting moody capture
February 25th, 2026
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
Here’s a reflection. If I get something better—more artistic I’ll post it and tag you.
February 25th, 2026
