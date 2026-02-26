Sign up
Photo 3730
Abstract at Church
Leaving church after Mass this morning (March 1, but posting it back to earlier this week to fill in my Flash of Red February) I noticed this shadow by the baptismal font.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st March 2026 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
for2026
*lynn
ace
great composition and shadows
March 2nd, 2026
