Abstract at Church by mcsiegle
Photo 3730

Abstract at Church

Leaving church after Mass this morning (March 1, but posting it back to earlier this week to fill in my Flash of Red February) I noticed this shadow by the baptismal font.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great composition and shadows
March 2nd, 2026  
