Previous
Next
In the Miscellaneous Metals bin by mcsiegle
Photo 3731

In the Miscellaneous Metals bin

At Howie’s Recycling Center
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact