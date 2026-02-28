Previous
Next
Abstract from the miscellaneous metals bin by mcsiegle
Photo 3732

Abstract from the miscellaneous metals bin

at Howie’s Recycling Center.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact