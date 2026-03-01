Happy Saint David’s Day! Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!

The dinosaurs were very disappointed to

find out that not only were they not invited to help make Welsh cakes, but the Welsh cakes were going to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with Frank and me. The Dimetrodon, Stegosaurus, and Triceratops Twins were morosely reading the list of ingredients I had taped to the lid of the plastic container when the Allosaurus shouted. “Hey, over here! They’re leaving a few.”



I forgot I was leaving the six I made for last Thursday’s Pigmania/Pass the Pigs games. They were ‘t quite as fresh as the others so I had earmarked them for Frank and me. I had already eaten one (and at church Frank had a. Purple of the ones we contributed to the coffee and cookies. So I don’t mind the Dinosaurs scarfing up those. I just hope they did share with the Pigs. Mochyn is SO proud of his being (at least according to him) a Pedigreed Welsh Pig.