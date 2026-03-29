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Previous
Photo 3740
Fruit, chopped and ready to eat
The get pushed challenge given to me was “a colorful anstract.” I took the pictures in the supermarket earlier this week and put them together yesterday. Ran the whole thing through theToonCamera app for good measure.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
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Album
365
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iPhone
Taken
28th March 2026 2:56pm
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Mary Siegle
ace
@spanishliz
will this do for the collage you asked for? There’s some straightening I would have liked to do, but didn’t think I should take any more time on it.
March 30th, 2026
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