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Fruit, chopped and ready to eat by mcsiegle
Photo 3740

Fruit, chopped and ready to eat

The get pushed challenge given to me was “a colorful anstract.” I took the pictures in the supermarket earlier this week and put them together yesterday. Ran the whole thing through theToonCamera app for good measure.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Mary Siegle

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@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
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Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz will this do for the collage you asked for? There’s some straightening I would have liked to do, but didn’t think I should take any more time on it.
March 30th, 2026  
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