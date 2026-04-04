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Creeping Charlie 1 by mcsiegle
Photo 3741

Creeping Charlie 1

Creeping Charlie in ice—to satisfy my get pushed challenge of “something on ice or frozen.” Perhaps should have gone for something ON ice this time rather than IN ice.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
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Mary Siegle ace
@northy Not my best creation. If I freeze something again that’s nicer, I’ll let you know.
April 6th, 2026  
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