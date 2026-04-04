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Photo 3741
Creeping Charlie 1
Creeping Charlie in ice—to satisfy my get pushed challenge of “something on ice or frozen.” Perhaps should have gone for something ON ice this time rather than IN ice.
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
5th April 2026 5:27pm
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Mary Siegle
ace
@northy
Not my best creation. If I freeze something again that’s nicer, I’ll let you know.
April 6th, 2026
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