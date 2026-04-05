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Creeping Charlie 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3742

Creeping Charlie 2

Looks better in it’s natural state than frozen. Invasive, I know, but pretty when it’s flowering. For my get pushed challenge of something frozen in ice. Didn’t have timeto look for anything nicer or more inventive.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
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Mary Siegle ace
@northy Here’s another.
April 6th, 2026  
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