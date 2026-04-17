Previous
April 2026 Day 17 (Auxiliary shot) by mcsiegle
Photo 3746

April 2026 Day 17 (Auxiliary shot)

See the other shot in my “Theme Months” album.
I took Quick pics of the covers of this and a couple of works of fiction that also looked interesting. The buttons did NOT like having to stay in the bag.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact