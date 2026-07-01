Get Pushed 726 #1

Kathy challenged me to show a high spot and a low spot in my trip to Freedom Festival at SweetWood. One member had his wife and young son with him. They had the tools to make giant bubbles and through the days of the festival whenever it wasn't pouring down cats and dogs, they and other festival attendees including the young daughter of another couple were making these big beautiful bubbles. I didn't take many photos this trip--mostly bubbles. The bubbles, and the presence of the children were a definite high.