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Get Pushed 726 #1 by mcsiegle
Photo 3767

Get Pushed 726 #1

Kathy challenged me to show a high spot and a low spot in my trip to Freedom Festival at SweetWood. One member had his wife and young son with him. They had the tools to make giant bubbles and through the days of the festival whenever it wasn't pouring down cats and dogs, they and other festival attendees including the young daughter of another couple were making these big beautiful bubbles. I didn't take many photos this trip--mostly bubbles. The bubbles, and the presence of the children were a definite high.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Mary Siegle ace
@randystreat These were so beautiful in motion. It was wonderful to see the kids AND adults playing with them. A little blow up pool let the kids beat the heat also.
July 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Fabulous bubbles, captured the colours perfectly
July 8th, 2026  
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