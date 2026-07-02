Get Pushed 726 #2

Kathy challenged me to show a high spot and a low spot in my trip to Freedom Festival at SweetWood. This is my friends Jack and Kim's tent and canopy. Wednesday night a big storm came through. My tent is next to theirs on the other side and I woke up in the middle of the night and hurried to put the windows up (they were just open to screens, because of the heat) The wind was ferocious and the top of the tent was shaking. But I stayed dry. In the morning I didn't notice what had happened at Jack and Kim's tent until up at the shelter another person told me the canopy had been upended and was laying on it's side. Several people were able to right it again. Jack and Kim had spent that first night in their house up the hill so when Jack came down we told him what had happened. Then we discovered that a small branch with a sharp end had come down and ripped a hole in the tent. The same helpful friends got a tarp and put it up over the tent, anchored on the other side and covering the rip. I took this photo the last day of the festival to illustrate one of the "lows" of the week. But I'd have to count as a high all the friendly and helpful folks who pitch in when something like this happens. It poured down rain much of Wednesday and Thurday, but held off with just little sprinkles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. No rain Sunday afternoon as I headed home.