Aggieville Art #1

April challenged me to street art and pointed out that my town (Manhattan, Kansas) has a lot of murals. I had to give her a rain check until I got back from Wisconsin. No time before I went up there to do the challenge. On my way through Aggieville (commercial district next to campus), I came across two art pieces on building walls. I want to find out more about this. It clearly is not done with the same professional hand as the other I have posted, but I believe is intended as a work of art. Done with/by a group of children?