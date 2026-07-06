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Aggieville Art #1 by mcsiegle
Photo 3769

Aggieville Art #1

April challenged me to street art and pointed out that my town (Manhattan, Kansas) has a lot of murals. I had to give her a rain check until I got back from Wisconsin. No time before I went up there to do the challenge. On my way through Aggieville (commercial district next to campus), I came across two art pieces on building walls. I want to find out more about this. It clearly is not done with the same professional hand as the other I have posted, but I believe is intended as a work of art. Done with/by a group of children?
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey Not sure what the story is with this. It's on the side of a building, but clearly visible from the street.
July 8th, 2026  
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