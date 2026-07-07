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Aggieville Art #2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3770

Aggieville Art #2

April challenged me to street art and pointed out that my town (Manhattan, Kansas) has a lot of murals. I had to give her a rain check until I got back from Wisconsin. No time before I went up there to do the challenge. On my way through Aggieville (commercial district next to campus), I came across two art pieces on building walls. This one portrays the Willie Wildcat mascot standing in front of the football stadium.The art on this is done professionally, as can be seen in the white box on the left crediting Mindy's Murals.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey The mural on the front side of a building-- done by "Mindy's Murals"
July 8th, 2026  
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