Aggieville Art #2

April challenged me to street art and pointed out that my town (Manhattan, Kansas) has a lot of murals. I had to give her a rain check until I got back from Wisconsin. No time before I went up there to do the challenge. On my way through Aggieville (commercial district next to campus), I came across two art pieces on building walls. This one portrays the Willie Wildcat mascot standing in front of the football stadium.The art on this is done professionally, as can be seen in the white box on the left crediting Mindy's Murals.