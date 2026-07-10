Get Pushed 727 A

As so often happens I fell asleep last night working to edit and post pictures for my get pushed challenge. Liz challenged me to post something for the current Scenes of the Road challenge. This one I actually took on Friday and could have posted it then! It's not very good -- taken after I had come out of the International Market and kicking myself for not taking any pictures at the county transfer station (waste disposal) where I had taken an old microwave to get rid of it. I quickly tried taking a picture of this truck and trailer obviously heading out to the transfer station with a load of brush (completely missed an opportunity to take an earlier one.) I would have stood there longer, prepared to take a better picture, but I'd bought some frozen things at the International Market and it was beastly hot.