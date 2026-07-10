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Get Pushed 727 A by mcsiegle
Photo 3772

Get Pushed 727 A

As so often happens I fell asleep last night working to edit and post pictures for my get pushed challenge. Liz challenged me to post something for the current Scenes of the Road challenge. This one I actually took on Friday and could have posted it then! It's not very good -- taken after I had come out of the International Market and kicking myself for not taking any pictures at the county transfer station (waste disposal) where I had taken an old microwave to get rid of it. I quickly tried taking a picture of this truck and trailer obviously heading out to the transfer station with a load of brush (completely missed an opportunity to take an earlier one.) I would have stood there longer, prepared to take a better picture, but I'd bought some frozen things at the International Market and it was beastly hot.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz A bit late again. Apologies.
July 13th, 2026  
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