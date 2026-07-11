Get Pushed 727 C

As so often happens I fell asleep last night working to edit and post pictures for my get pushed challenge. Liz challenged me to post something for the current Scenes of the Road challenge. This is one of two I'm posting that I took in Aggieville after dropping Dan home when our Sunday family "Movie Night" was finished. (Posting this one to Saturday) This one, admittedly doesn't show any of the street, and a city street may not qualify as "road," but I liked it better than many others. I was attracted to this spot by the fact that there was an ATM for my bank and I had put the last of my cash in the church collection that morning. Ultimately I didn't use the ATM but made note of its location and took a bunch of other pictures.