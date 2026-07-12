Get Pushed 727 B

As so often happens I fell asleep last night working to edit and post pictures for my get pushed challenge. Liz challenged me to post something for the current Scenes of the Road challenge. This is one of two I'm posting that I took in Aggieville after dropping Dan home when our family "Movie Night" was finished. This, quite obviously, is one of the entrance points to "Aggieville" the district next to the KSU campus with stores, restaurants, bars etc. I enjoyed walking around a bit. After dark it wasn't as hot. Definitely not crowded at this end of Aggieville. There were a few cars going through and people, but I preferred the composition of this one to any of the ones that showed them. Not sure if this city street qualifies as "road" but it was at hand.