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Get Pushed 727 B by mcsiegle
Photo 3774

Get Pushed 727 B

As so often happens I fell asleep last night working to edit and post pictures for my get pushed challenge. Liz challenged me to post something for the current Scenes of the Road challenge. This is one of two I'm posting that I took in Aggieville after dropping Dan home when our family "Movie Night" was finished. This, quite obviously, is one of the entrance points to "Aggieville" the district next to the KSU campus with stores, restaurants, bars etc. I enjoyed walking around a bit. After dark it wasn't as hot. Definitely not crowded at this end of Aggieville. There were a few cars going through and people, but I preferred the composition of this one to any of the ones that showed them. Not sure if this city street qualifies as "road" but it was at hand.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz It was quite peaceful there and I wish I had gotten a really good picture featuring something going on. A bit late on the uptake for person on scooter and the bicyclist. And the ones that showed cars going through were not as well composed.
July 13th, 2026  
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