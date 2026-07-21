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Get Pushed 729 #1 by mcsiegle
Photo 3778

Get Pushed 729 #1

My challenge was filling the frame with a flower.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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