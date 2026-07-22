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Previous
Photo 3779
Get Pushed 729 #2
My challenge was filling the frame with a flower.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Mary Siegle
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@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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365
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iPhone 12
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22nd July 2026 8:33pm
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JackieR
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Perfect for your challenge
July 26th, 2026
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