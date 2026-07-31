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Photo 3782
At the half marathon finishing line
Took this at the race I helped with in May. I end up with photos I don’t get around to posting. Kind on liked this one. These folks were waiting with signs to congratulate a friend.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Mary Siegle
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@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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365
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iPhone 12
Taken
23rd May 2026 9:14am
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