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Photo 3784
August 2 Abstract
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Mary Siegle
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@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Joy's Focus
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I love the colors and lines. Beautiful!
August 5th, 2026
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