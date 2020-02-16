Previous
Ten Steps by mcsiegle
Photo 459

Ten Steps

My get pushed challenge from CoroJo @zeezee was to take 10 steps outside my front door, take 10 photos from that spot, and make a collage. I used a combination of my new camera and iPhone (baby steps). I took some with the camera and one of the two kit lenses, then went back inside, put on the other lens and returned to the same spot and took some more. Finally, I took some with the iPhone. I've learned a few elementary things about the workings of the camera -- like what the heck button(s) to push to adjust Aperture when in full manual mode! Got a ways to go. Not sure I like having to change the lens to get a close shot of the squirrel on the roof. Ah, well!
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Mary Siegle

@zeezee Here’s my collage — posting at the very end of the week.
February 17th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
I love this!!!! It is wonderful. Wow. So cool.
February 17th, 2020  
