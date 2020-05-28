Previous
Next
Frank had had one too many! by mcsiegle
Photo 482

Frank had had one too many!

And I had way too much fun with the Hyperspektiv app generating all sorts of versions of this shot. See my other post:
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/alternates/2020-05-29

I started out with the lampshade for the mundane challenge and went a bit beyond the scope of that, I recognize. (Tagging it anyway) Ended up with a six word story.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise