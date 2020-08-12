Previous
The Livingf and the Dead by mcsiegle
Photo 487

The Livingf and the Dead

My get pushed challenge from Val @valpetersen was "contrasts." I saw this at the Manhattan Catholic Schools garden after Mass. The living plants, growing up the side of the compost bin, I thought were a good contrast to the dead plants in the bin.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Mary Siegle ace
@valpetersen I hope this qualifies as contrast. Or perhaps it's "opposites" rather than visual contrast -- not sure where the cutoff lies between them.
August 17th, 2020  
