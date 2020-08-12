Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 487
The Livingf and the Dead
My get pushed challenge from Val
@valpetersen
was "contrasts." I saw this at the Manhattan Catholic Schools garden after Mass. The living plants, growing up the side of the compost bin, I thought were a good contrast to the dead plants in the bin.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
3133
photos
113
followers
115
following
133% complete
View this month »
479
480
482
483
484
485
486
487
Latest from all albums
2347
2348
2349
2350
487
2351
2352
2353
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Alternates
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
16th August 2020 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
compost
,
dead
,
plants
,
living
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-420
Mary Siegle
ace
@valpetersen
I hope this qualifies as contrast. Or perhaps it's "opposites" rather than visual contrast -- not sure where the cutoff lies between them.
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close