Photo 488
The original
This is the original shot for what I posted in my main 365 album for this date. The composition here is not very dynamic. I took other shots with these packets arranged differently.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
