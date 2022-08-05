Previous
Sunflower by mcsiegle
Photo 539

Sunflower

One of the sunflowers in the butterfly garden at the Manhattan Catholic School. They are very tall. I didn’t have to crouch down to get this perspective.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Mary Siegle

katy ace
I love the perspective and the simplicity of this photo call Mary. FAV
August 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a shy sunflower peaking over the leaf.
August 7th, 2022  
