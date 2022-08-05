Sign up
Photo 539
Sunflower
One of the sunflowers in the butterfly garden at the Manhattan Catholic School. They are very tall. I didn’t have to crouch down to get this perspective.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3914
photos
115
followers
116
following
147% complete
View this month »
Tags
sunflower
katy
ace
I love the perspective and the simplicity of this photo call Mary. FAV
August 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a shy sunflower peaking over the leaf.
August 7th, 2022
