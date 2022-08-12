Previous
Copier — after Tillmans by mcsiegle
Photo 542

Copier — after Tillmans

Actually the copy function on my home all-in-one printer. And “after Tillmans” in a loose way. I tried.

Jackie challenged me to have a go at one of Wolfgang Tillmans’ still lifes. Well, I failed to note that she specified his still lifes, so she’s getting a couple of other things. I came back to this after deciding headlights (and tail lights) were more certain to be doable.

This is actually the second thing I was going to try, but as I was trying to set up the first (that would actually have qualified as a still life of sorts) I decided I wanted to look at his version again to see how it was composed. I scrolled and scrolled, but didn’t see it. Was I looking at some other artist’s work? Had that one sold in the last several days and taken off the page of currently for sale?

Anyway, this really doesn’t approach the look of his version, but I spent enough time trying that I wanted to post one of my results.

Here’s his: (It took me FOREVER to find it just now. After scrolling and scrolling, I had to look back through the phone’s browser history. Sheesh!)

http://www.artnet.com/artists/wolfgang-tillmans/kopierer-e-a-ADGHWXIqf2SJ54Q4ZFwQgQ2
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Mary Siegle

@30pics4jackiesdiamond do I get extra points for trying? In the end I did this with the phone, as it seemed too hard to get the camera to do it. Pretty crude, grainy results, but not without some appeal.
August 15th, 2022  
