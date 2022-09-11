Previous
From a child’s Point of view by mcsiegle
Photo 556

From a child’s Point of view

The alternate get pushed challenge given to me was “from a child’s point of view“ this is how I imagine a small child might see the information board sja
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle ace
@mirroroflife I don’t know if this is what you had in mind, but thought I’d try to come up with something.
September 12th, 2022  
