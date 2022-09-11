Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 556
From a child’s Point of view
The alternate get pushed challenge given to me was “from a child’s point of view“ this is how I imagine a small child might see the information board sja
Nm
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
3965
photos
115
followers
112
following
152% complete
View this month »
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
Latest from all albums
2946
2947
555
2948
2949
2950
556
2951
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Alternates
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th September 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed–527
,
mcs–gp
Mary Siegle
ace
@mirroroflife
I don’t know if this is what you had in mind, but thought I’d try to come up with something.
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close