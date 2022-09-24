Sign up
Photo 557
Minimal Bus Stop
The minimalist challenge I’m hosting has had very few submissions thus far. Many thanks to those who have taken and entered their photos. I fear the subject I’ve chosen (Travel) is not generating many ideas.
I’m posting three of my own shots, taken quickly last week, here in my Alternates album in the hopes of priming the pump. The challenge can be found here:
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47064/on-the-go-with-the-minimalism-challenge
Why not have a go at it? I’m sure you can come up with more and better than I have.
24th September 2022
Mary Siegle
