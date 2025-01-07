Previous
Monday Snow by mcsiegle
Monday Snow

Monday I shoveled the back walk as far as the trash can, but didn't shovel out either of the cars. There were other things to deal with.

For my get pushed challenge to "capture my day."
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
