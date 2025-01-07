Sign up
Photo 618
Monday Snow
Monday I shoveled the back walk as far as the trash can, but didn't shovel out either of the cars. There were other things to deal with.
For my get pushed challenge to "capture my day."
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
snow
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-649
