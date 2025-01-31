Sign up
Previous
Photo 622
Rear end of our car—low view
Taken last week for my get pushed challenge to shoot from a low angle. Posted others instead. Here’s a fancy version put up now to accompany another taken this week in response to
@photohoot
Wendy’s suggestion that I could go lower.
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-01-31
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
1
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4854
photos
110
followers
105
following
Tags
car
,
low-angle
,
low_angle
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
@photohoot
FYI
February 1st, 2025
