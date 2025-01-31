Previous
Rear end of our car—low view by mcsiegle
Rear end of our car—low view

Taken last week for my get pushed challenge to shoot from a low angle. Posted others instead. Here’s a fancy version put up now to accompany another taken this week in response to @photohoot Wendy’s suggestion that I could go lower.
https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-01-31
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey @photohoot FYI
February 1st, 2025  
