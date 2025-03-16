Sign up
Photo 623
Get pushed 658 (alternate)
The other is probably closer to what a zoom burst should look like, but I kind of like this also.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-658
Mary Siegle
@northy
another attempt
March 17th, 2025
