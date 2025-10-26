Previous
Get Pushed 690 - B by mcsiegle
Get Pushed 690 - B

Delwyn’s challenge to me: "a photograph of an item that could be use for advertising purposes." I don’t know if this is at all what she had in mind but I’ve made two different ads using this little china egg. I discovered that, with the weight of the open lid, it has a tendency to tip over if not set very carefully. I will not be using it again. These two ads aren’t works of art, but they did get me to set up the small light box and experiment a bit. I took pictures with my camera and also the iPhone 12. I believe the two I’m posting were with my DSLR. The other is in my main 365 album: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-10-26
@dkbarnett Here’s the other.
October 27th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super image!
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute mixing different styles.
October 27th, 2025  
