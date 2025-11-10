Previous
Next
Ac-Dencescu by mcsiegle
Photo 632

Ac-Dencescu

Kali challenged me to do something for the artist challenge. I took this and a few other similar shots in the parking lot of a supermarket inspired by Dencescu’s series of shots of crossing markers. His have a minamalistic appeal that this lacks, but I have a quirky thing for posts or other verticals in the foreground intruding on the background. I had hoped to be able to get out and try to get something more akin to his beautiful minimal landscapes. But this week was not good for that. Perhaps later before the challenge ends.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact