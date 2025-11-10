Ac-Dencescu

Kali challenged me to do something for the artist challenge. I took this and a few other similar shots in the parking lot of a supermarket inspired by Dencescu’s series of shots of crossing markers. His have a minamalistic appeal that this lacks, but I have a quirky thing for posts or other verticals in the foreground intruding on the background. I had hoped to be able to get out and try to get something more akin to his beautiful minimal landscapes. But this week was not good for that. Perhaps later before the challenge ends.