April 2026 Day 18 (Extra)

On Friday, the "Who Decides?" buttons didn't like being confined to the bag I'd taken them to the library in. Katy @grammyn commented on that. And I realized that perhaps they should have something nicer to stay in when not out with me on an April photo shoot. I really do need to keep them somewhat together, though...
Usually my hearing aids in their charging case stay here in this shallow container, lovingly cared for by Jimmy, the hand puppet I was given for Christmas when I was in kindergarten. I need to take the hearing aids to my audiology office to determine if the rechargeable batteries need to be replaced. So I decided to let the buttons hang out there for a while.