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April 2026 Day 18 (Extra) by mcsiegle
Photo 641

April 2026 Day 18 (Extra)

On Friday, the "Who Decides?" buttons didn't like being confined to the bag I'd taken them to the library in. Katy @grammyn commented on that. And I realized that perhaps they should have something nicer to stay in when not out with me on an April photo shoot. I really do need to keep them somewhat together, though...

Usually my hearing aids in their charging case stay here in this shallow container, lovingly cared for by Jimmy, the hand puppet I was given for Christmas when I was in kindergarten. I need to take the hearing aids to my audiology office to determine if the rechargeable batteries need to be replaced. So I decided to let the buttons hang out there for a while.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

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@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
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Mary Siegle ace
@grammyn I think you're right. Well...mostly right. There may be a bit of bag time on our way to and from certain locations. But as much as possible, they shouldn't have to stay there.
April 19th, 2026  
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