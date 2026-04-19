Jimmy

Jimmy is the hand puppet I was given for Christmas when I was in kindergarten. I was absolutely enchanted by the puppet the teacher had. The other picture I posted of Jimmy with the “Who Decides?” buttons was taken at an angle that didn’t give an adequate view of his eyes. His poor eyes have suffered through the decades from old age. You can do the rough math. I was in kindergarten. I ‘m now in my seventies. But I still see an impish sparkle (figurative sparkle) in those eyes. The cloth body is not the original. My mother sewed this one for me sometime in my adulthood to replace one that was coming apart. And I don’t think THAT one was the original he came with. Looks like he could use a face washing.