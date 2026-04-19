Previous
Jimmy by mcsiegle
Photo 642

Jimmy

Jimmy is the hand puppet I was given for Christmas when I was in kindergarten. I was absolutely enchanted by the puppet the teacher had. The other picture I posted of Jimmy with the “Who Decides?” buttons was taken at an angle that didn’t give an adequate view of his eyes. His poor eyes have suffered through the decades from old age. You can do the rough math. I was in kindergarten. I ‘m now in my seventies. But I still see an impish sparkle (figurative sparkle) in those eyes. The cloth body is not the original. My mother sewed this one for me sometime in my adulthood to replace one that was coming apart. And I don’t think THAT one was the original he came with. Looks like he could use a face washing.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
April 2026 Updating my profile is definitely overdue. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and will shortly. complete 13 year here in this...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond here’s a more complete view of Jimmy.
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact