Previous
Next
30 Shots - April 1 by mcsiegle
165 / 365

30 Shots - April 1

Posting this on April 6th and backfilling from the 1st through the 5th in my “Theme Months” album because I finally decided yesterday what I could use as my subject for this challenge.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am heading into my seventh year here in this wonderful community of inspiring, supportive people....
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise