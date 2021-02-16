Previous
Next
Self Portrait in Hobby Lobby by mcsiegle
203 / 365

Self Portrait in Hobby Lobby

I'm filling in my February Flash of Red B&W with photos taken in the past. This is from July of 2019.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like the way this one turned out! Crazy the way it makes you look like you have an incredibly long neck
February 20th, 2021  
Sylvia ace
Great fun selfie!
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise