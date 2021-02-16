Sign up
203 / 365
Self Portrait in Hobby Lobby
I'm filling in my February Flash of Red B&W with photos taken in the past. This is from July of 2019.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
May 2020 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW heading into my eighth year here...
Tags
for2021
katy
ace
I really like the way this one turned out! Crazy the way it makes you look like you have an incredibly long neck
February 20th, 2021
Sylvia
ace
Great fun selfie!
February 20th, 2021
