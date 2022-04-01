Previous
Next
30 Shots Day 1 by mcsiegle
300 / 365

30 Shots Day 1

I always start the April 30 Shots project late and have to catch up. I have a lot of shells at my house, so that will be my theme for the month. Posting the first three now — more later.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific set up MAry . Looking forward to what you present
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise