30 Shots Day 28

Reunion



Who would guess we had four of these large shells? The ruffled one started this month of 30 shots, in an arrangement on marble-topped drawers. In the upper right is the shell who has featured on my Thursdays. Upper left is a not-quite-as-large shell that has been outside, and I first took a shot of it with the Thursday shell on the rock wall where it lives . Then I brought it in because it was very dirty from being outside in all weather. It took a while to clean the gunk out of the inside (a little spider came running out at one point) It's back outside now. The shell on the left sits on a shelf on the wall above the marble-topped drawers, I took it down, and it got a bath too because everything up there was very dusty. I still have to dust the shelf itself and the clock that sits there. Not sure I want to lift the clock down. I suppose I'll just move it from one end of the shelf to the other.