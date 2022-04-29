Previous
Next
30 Shots Day 29 by mcsiegle
328 / 365

30 Shots Day 29

Profound apologies for posting the last 6 (plus the one on the 23rd) all at once. I'm behind again and want to finish the 30 shots April calendar so I can start doing half and half shots for May.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2021 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my ninth year here in...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise