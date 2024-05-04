Previous
Half & Half May 4 2024 by mcsiegle
Half & Half May 4 2024

I’ve stockpiled a number of half-and-half shots in anticipation of this month. This was taken in January.
Mary Siegle

are those broken glass? good eye, Mary. aces!
May 4th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
@summerfield No. Thank goodness! It was ice at the edge of the sidewalk. Spotted while waking to church. At the risk of being late I took pictures of frost-edged leaves and ice in puddles etc. Glad I did, as it was melted by the time mass was over and I was walking home.
May 4th, 2024  
